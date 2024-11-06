Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican John Rutherford wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 5th Congressional District

Republican Rep. John Rutherford won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Republican Rep. John Rutherford won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 5th District includes most of Jacksonville and its western and southern suburbs, including the historic St. Augustine. Rutherford was first elected to Congress in 2016, after the Republican who held the seat retired. Prior to that, he spent more than four decades in the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, including winning three terms as the elected head of the office. Rutherford defeated Democrat Jay McGovern. The Associated Press declared Rutherford the winner at 7:18 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Competitive Virginia races could play a critical role in the battle for Congress2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

A former Trump aide and a longtime congressman are likely to win in high-profile Georgia...
Placeholder Image

AP

Abortion rights is creating expensive campaigns for high-stakes state Supreme Court seats
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Lois Frankel wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 22nd...12m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Byron Donalds wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 19th...13m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Carlos Gimenez wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 28th...14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring