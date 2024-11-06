AP Race Call: Republican Joe Wilson wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Joe Wilson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday. Wilson has represented the state's 2nd District, which includes suburban areas around Columbia west and south toward Aiken, since 2001. He is a member of the House Republican Policy Committee and

Explore received national attention

for shouting "You lie" at then-President Barack Obama during a joint address to Congress in his first term. Wilson defeated Democrat David Robinson. The Associated Press declared Wilson the winner at 8:59 p.m. EST.