AP Race Call: Republican Jim Jordan wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. Jordan's victory was all but assured by the strong Republican bent of his west-central Ohio district, which he has represented since 2007. It was Democratic challenger Tamie Wilson's second time running against him. Jordan, one of Donald Trump's staunchest allies in Congress, is chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, whose actions under his watch have included suing the Justice Department and bringing contempt charges against President Joe Biden. The Associated Press declared Jordan the winner at 8:40 p.m. EST.

