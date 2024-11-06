Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Jim Banks wins election to U.S. Senate from Indiana

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks won Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Valerie McCray
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks won Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Valerie McCray. Banks passed on running for a fourth term in northeastern Indiana's heavily Republican 3rd District to instead seek the state's open U.S. Senate seat. Republican Sen. Mike Braun skipped a reelection bid so that he could run for governor. Banks, a combative defender of former President Donald Trump who is a frequent Fox News Channel guest, voted against certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Associated Press declared Banks the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan on Election Day
Placeholder Image

AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Alaska on Election Day
Placeholder Image

AP

Competitive Virginia races could play a critical role in the battle for Congress2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Republicans pick up seat in West Virginia in the race toward Senate majority9m ago
The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Michael Waltz wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 6th...7m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Phil Scott wins reelection for governor in Vermont7m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Greg Steube wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 17th...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring