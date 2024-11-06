AP Race Call: Republican Jim Banks wins election to U.S. Senate from Indiana

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks won Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Valerie McCray. Banks passed on running for a fourth term in northeastern Indiana's heavily Republican 3rd District to instead seek the state's open U.S. Senate seat. Republican Sen. Mike Braun skipped a reelection bid so that he could run for governor. Banks, a combative defender of former President Donald Trump who is a frequent Fox News Channel guest, voted against certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Associated Press declared Banks the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.