National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Jen Kiggans wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Wednesday, defeating Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Wednesday, defeating Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal. Both women had served in the U.S. Navy: Kiggans is a former Navy helicopter pilot, and Cotter Smasal was a surface warfare officer. Virginia's 2nd District is home to Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach and is adjacent to the country's largest naval base in Norfolk. Democrat Joe Biden narrowly carried the district in 2020. Kiggans defeated Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in 2022 after redistricting made the seat slightly more favorable to the GOP. The Associated Press declared Kiggans the winner at 5:28 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Competitive Virginia races could play a critical role in the battle for Congress
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Eugene Vindman wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 7th...15m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Jeff Crank wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 5th...1h ago
AP Race Call: Republican Andy Biggs wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 5th...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?