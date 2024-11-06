Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
AP Race Call: Republican Jefferson Shreve wins election to U.S. House in Indiana's 6th Congressional District

Republican Jefferson Shreve won election to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Republican Jefferson Shreve won election to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Tuesday. Shreve, a former member of the Indianapolis City Council who was defeated in the city's mayoral election last year, defeated teacher Cynthia Wirth, a Democrat. Wirth unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2022 against Republican incumbent Rep. Greg Pence, the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence. Greg Pence chose not to seek a fourth term. Shreve campaigned on a platform of finishing the U.S.-Mexican border wall to stem illegal migration and said excessive federal spending is driving inflation. The Associated Press declared Shreve the winner at 8:37 p.m. EST.

