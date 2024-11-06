Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Jeff Van Drew wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Joseph Salerno in southern New Jersey's 2nd District, which includes Atlantic City. Van Drew first won election to the House in 2018 as a Democrat but left the party during Donald Trump's first impeachment, saying he disagreed with the Democratic-led effort. Since then, Van Drew has been a vocal supporter of Trump. The Associated Press declared Van Drew the winner at 10:19 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Carey wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 15th...10m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Josh Hawley wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Missouri10m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Brian Babin wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 36th...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring