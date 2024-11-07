National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Jeff Hurd wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

Republican Jeffrey Hurd won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Thursday, maintaining Republican control of the 3rd District seat now represented by GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Republican Jeffrey Hurd won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Thursday, maintaining Republican control of the 3rd District seat now represented by GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert. Boebert, who nearly lost her seat to Democrat Adam Frisch in 2022, decided this year to run for former Republican Rep. Ken Buck's vacant seat in territory that's even friendlier to Republicans. The victory by Hurd, an attorney seen as a moderate alternative to Boebert, marked the second loss in a row for Frisch, a former City Council member from Aspen, who campaigned as a pragmatic businessman. The Associated Press declared Hurd the winner at 12:10 p.m. EST.

