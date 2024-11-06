National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Jay Obernolte wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 23rd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Obernolte, 54, who previously served in the state Assembly and was mayor of Big Bear Lake, California, was first elected to the House in 2021. He serves a district that encompasses much of San Bernardino County and parts of Kern and Los Angeles counties. He defeated Democrat Derek Marshall. A businessman, Obernolte is president of FarSight Studios, a video game developer. The Associated Press declared Obernolte the winner at 3:36 a.m. EST.

