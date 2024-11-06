Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Republican Jason Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 8th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Jason Smith won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Missouri on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Jason Smith won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Missouri on Tuesday. Smith, an attorney, has represented the reliably Republican district in southeast Missouri since winning a special election in 2013. Before his election to the House seat, he served four full terms in the Missouri House and held leadership positions in the chamber. Smith opposes abortion rights, is a strong supporter of expanding gun rights and opposed vaccine requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press declared Smith the winner at 10:21 p.m. EST.

