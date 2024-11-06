AP Race Call: Republican Jake Ellzey wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 6th Congressional District

Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
Republican Rep. Jake Ellzey won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democrat John Love III to secure a third term in office
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Jake Ellzey won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democrat John Love III to secure a third term in office. Ellzey, a retired Navy officer and former commercial airline pilot, defeated two other Republicans in the March primary to advance to the general election against Love. Texas' 6th Congressional District stretches from the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs through a large swath south and southeast of the metroplex, including all of Ellis, Navarro, Anderson, Hill and Cherokee counties. The Associated Press declared Ellzey the winner at 10:10 p.m. EST.

