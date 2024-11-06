Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Jack Bergman wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Jack Bergman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Jack Bergman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday. First elected to the U.S. House in 2016, Bergman represents Michigan's entire Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan, including Traverse City. Bergman is a former lieutenant general in the Marine Corps who now serves on the House Armed Services, Veterans Affairs and Budget committees. He was among a number of Republicans who signed onto a Texas-led lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Bergman defeated Democratic challenger Callie Barr. The Associated Press declared Bergman the winner at 12:10 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan on Election Day
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 3rd...16m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 1st...19m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring