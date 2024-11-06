Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
AP Race Call: Republican Harriet Hageman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wyoming's at-large Congressional District

Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman won reelection to Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat on Tuesday
Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman won reelection to Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat on Tuesday. Hageman beat Kyle Cameron, a Democratic Party activist from Laramie, to win a second term. It was a low-key race compared to two years ago, when Hageman beat incumbent Liz Cheney in the Republican primary by a 2-to-1 vote margin and went on to win election by a wide margin that year. Hageman has since been serving on the House Natural Resources and Judiciary committees. The Associated Press declared Hageman the winner at 11:00 p.m. EST.

