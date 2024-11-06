Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
AP Race Call: Republican Gus Bilirakis wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 12th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 12th District falls along the Gulf Coast, just north of Tampa Bay and covers part of the region struck by

Exploreconsecutive hurricanes

last month. Bilirakis has served in the House since 2007. Prior to that, he was a member of the Florida House of Representatives and worked in private practice as a lawyer. He defeated Democrat Rock Aboujaoude. The Associated Press declared Bilirakis the winner at 7:05 p.m. EST.

