AP Race Call: Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Yadira Caraveo

Republican Gabe Evans won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday, defeating Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Gabe Evans won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday, defeating Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo. The 8th Congressional District, which is located north of Denver, was drawn after Colorado was awarded an additional House seat in decennial reapportionment. Evans serves in the state House and previously was a police lieutenant. Caraveo is a first-term congresswoman who previously was a state legislator and pediatrician. The Associated Press declared Evans the winner at 9:38 p.m. EST.

