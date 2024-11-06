Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican French Hill wins reelection to U.S. House in Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. French Hill won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arkansas on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

Republican Rep. French Hill won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arkansas on Tuesday. Hill, a former banking executive, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014. He defeated Marcus Jones, a retired Army colonel who served as senior Army advisor to the Arkansas Army National Guard at Camp Robinson. Republicans have held the 2nd district seat since 2011. The district includes Little Rock and surrounding areas. Hill is vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee and chairs its Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion. The Associated Press declared Hill the winner at 10:32 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Carey wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 15th...9m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Josh Hawley wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Missouri9m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Brian Babin wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 36th...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring