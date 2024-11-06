Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Republican Erin Houchin wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 9th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Erin Houchin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Erin Houchin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Tuesday. The first-term conservative defeated Timothy Peck, an emergency room physician who has created three mission-based health technology companies. Houchin campaigned on securing the U.S.-Mexico border, support for Israel, cutting federal spending, opposing abortion rights, promoting the Parents Bill of Rights on education and more. Peck ran on simplifying health care and making it more accessible, abortion rights, securing the border by providing not only more border agents, but immigration judges and asylum officers, and more. The Associated Press declared Houchin the winner at 10:17 p.m. EST.

