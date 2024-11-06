Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
AP Race Call: Republican Eric Burlison wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 7th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Eric Burlison won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Missouri on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Eric Burlison won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Missouri on Tuesday. Burlison won his second term representing a reliably Republican district in southwest Missouri, which includes the Joplin area. Before being elected to the U.S. House in 2022, Burlison served in the Missouri House and Senate. He also worked as a business analyst and software consultant. In his first term, Burlison was a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus and called for reducing the size of the federal government and reducing taxes. The Associated Press declared Burlison the winner at 11:38 p.m. EST.

