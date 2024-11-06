AP Race Call: Republican Dusty Johnson wins reelection to U.S. House in South Dakota's 1st Congressional District

Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Dakota on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Dakota on Tuesday. Johnson captured his fourth term as the state's single congressman by defeating Democrat Sheryl Johnson. The incumbent was among a minority of House Republicans who voted to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. Before his election to Congress in 2018, he served on the South Dakota Public Service Commission and as chief of staff to then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard. The Associated Press declared Dusty Johnson the winner at 11:06 p.m. EST.

