National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican David Valadao wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 22nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. David Valadao won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Rudy Salas
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. David Valadao won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Rudy Salas. Valadao has long been able to outrun the partisanship of his district, which Democrat Joe Biden carried by double digits in 2020. He is also one of two House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection who managed to keep his seat after the 2022 election. Democrats had hoped that Salas, who narrowly lost the 22nd Congressional District seat to Valadao in 2022, could ride higher turnout in a presidential year to flip the seat. The Associated Press declared Valadao the winner at 9:36 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why AP called the Texas Senate race for Ted Cruz
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why AP called Nevada’s presidential race for Trump
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Democrat Ruben Gallego wins Arizona US Senate race against Republican Kari Lake
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why AP called Arizona for Trump
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Mike Levin wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 49th...53m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th...1h ago
AP Race Call: Democrat George Whitesides wins election to U.S. House in California's 27th...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law.2h ago
Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake