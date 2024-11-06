Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Republican David Rouzer wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 7th Congressional District

Republican Rep. David Rouzer won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

Republican Rep. David Rouzer won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday. Rouzer was elected to his sixth term, defeating Democratic challenger Marlando Pridgen in the GOP-leaning 7th Congressional District covering several southeastern counties and the coastal city of Wilmington. Rouzer is a former aide to then-Sens. Elizabeth Dole and Jesse Helms and served in the state Senate before his first congressional win in 2014. Agriculture is one key focus for Rouzer, having worked as a business owner in the industry and holding past positions with the U.S. Agriculture Department and North Carolina State University. The Associated Press declared Rouzer the winner at 10:22 p.m. EST.

