AP Race Call: Republican Darrell Issa wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 48th Congressional District

Republican Darrell Issa won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Republican Darrell Issa won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Democratic challenger Stephen Houlahan. First elected to Congress in 2000, Issa served until 2019. He ran again in a new district and was elected in 2020. Issa is currently one of 12 Republican representatives from California. He attracted attention for his strong support of Donald Trump in the 2016 election. In 2023, Issa was the wealthiest serving member of Congress. Before politics, he co-founded a major car security product company. The Associated Press declared Issa the winner at 2:53 a.m. EST.

