Breaking: U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is pressuring Nikema Williams to step down as party chair, officials say
AP Race Call: Republican Dan Newhouse wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Tuesday. Newhouse, who has held the seat since 2015, defeated Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Jerrod Sessler, a Navy veteran and former NASCAR driver. Newhouse was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol and one of only two to keep his job after the 2022 election. The central Washington district runs from the Canadian border to the Columbia River. The Associated Press declared Newhouse the winner at 7:25 p.m. EST.

