Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Chip Roy wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 21st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Chip Roy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Kristin Hook
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Chip Roy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Kristin Hook. Roy has caught ire from the mainstream Republican Party for his public opposition to former President Donald Trump. The congressman, who was first elected in 2018, will be starting his fourth term. Roy worked for Attorney General Ken Paxton and was chief of staff for Sen. Ted Cruz before taking office. He also served as a senior adviser to Texas Gov. Rick Perry. The Associated Press declared Roy the winner at 9:52 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Brittany Pettersen wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th...6m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st...8m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Iowa9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring