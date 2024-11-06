Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
AP Race Call: Republican Buddy Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Carter, who spent a decade in the state Legislature prior to winning his congressional seat, was first elected to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 1st District in 2014. The coastal district covers the southeastern portion of the state and includes the city of Savannah. He defeated Democrat Patti Hewitt. Carter was one of 147 Republicans who opposed certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory in 2020. The Associated Press declared Carter the winner at 8:12 p.m. EST.

