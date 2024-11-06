Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
AP Race Call: Republican Bryan Steil wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Wednesday. Steil won a fourth term over Peter Barca, who was the last Democrat to hold the seat. Barca went on to serve in the state Legislature and left his job as Wisconsin revenue secretary to take on Steil. Steil was first elected to the seat in 2018, succeeding former House Speaker Paul Ryan. The congressional district covers southeastern Wisconsin along the Illinois border. The Associated Press declared Steil the winner at 12:07 a.m. EST.

