AP Race Call: Republican Brian Babin wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 36th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Brian Babin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Brian Babin won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The 76-year-old dentist and former small-town mayor has been in Congress since 2015. He has strongly supported Texas in the state's legal disputes with the federal government over illegal immigration and supported calls to impeach President Joe Biden. A House select committee probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection revealed that Babin attended a White House meeting in December 2020 that included discussions of a plan to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn election results. The Associated Press declared Babin the winner at 10:26 p.m. EST.

