Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Brad Finstad wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday. The New Ulm native was running for his second full term in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Finstad served as state director for USDA Rural Development during President Donald Trump's administration. He won a special election in August 2022 to fill the seat of the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn and went on to win a full term that November. His Democratic opponent was Rachel Bohman, a Rochester native who previously served as elections chief in Hennepin County. The Associated Press declared Finstad the winner at 11:42 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Chris Deluzio wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 17th...4m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Richard Neal wins reelection to U.S. House in Massachusetts' 1st...4m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Zach Nunn wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 3rd...5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring