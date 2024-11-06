National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Bill Huizenga wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday. Huizenga was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010. He defeated Democrat Jessica Swartz to represent the safely Republican district in southwest Michigan, which includes the city of Kalamazoo. He chairs the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees banking, and is a co-chair on the bipartisan Great Lakes Task Force. The Associated Press declared Huizenga the winner at 1:50 a.m. EST.

