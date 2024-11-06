Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Ashley Hinson wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Ashley Hinson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Iowa on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Ashley Hinson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Iowa on Tuesday. Hinson will serve a third term in Congress and represents a district in the northeastern corner of Iowa that comprises largely rural counties punctuated by the Democratic-leaning cities of Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. Before redistricting, a largely overlapping district elected a Democratic representative, Abby Finkenauer, in a close race in 2018 before Hinson went on to narrowly edge her out in 2020. Hinson won by a larger margin, about 8 percentage points, in 2022.The Associated Press declared Hinson the winner at 11:07 p.m. EST.

