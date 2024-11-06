Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Andy Barr wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Andy Barr won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Kentucky on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Republican Rep. Andy Barr won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Kentucky on Tuesday. Barr defeated Democrat Randy Cravens. Barr has represented the 6th District that covers portions of central and east-central Kentucky since 2013. Barr recently has dominated in what was once a swing district. He is a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee and chairman of a subcommittee with oversight of key financial regulators. As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Barr has pushed for efforts to counter what he sees as China's growing global influence. The Associated Press declared Barr the winner at 8:19 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Rudy Yakym wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 2nd...5m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Texas6m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Chuck Fleischmann wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring