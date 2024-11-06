Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Andrew Garbarino wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Rob Lubin, a founder of a sports fashion marketplace who was making his first run for elected office. Garbarino has represented a district covering a swath of Long Island's South Shore since 2021. Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in the district, but it has reliably favored the GOP in recent elections. Garbarino is a former state Assembly member and currently chairs a House subcommittee on cybersecurity and infrastructure protection. The Associated Press declared Garbarino the winner at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Laura Friedman wins election to U.S. House in California's 30th...2m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Luz Rivas wins election to U.S. House in California's 29th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Jimmy Panetta wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 19th...5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring