Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Pressley wins Massachusetts U.S. House District 7

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday
40 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Pressley, who became the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts when she first won in 2018, represents the state’s 7th Congressional District, which includes a large swath of Boston and all or parts of a half dozen other communities, including Cambridge. Pressley, a staunch critic of Donald Trump, is a member of a group of progressive House members known as the Squad.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Alaska on Election Day
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Daniel Goldman wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 10th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection to U.S. House in New...3m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Ben Cline wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 6th...3m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring