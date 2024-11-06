National Politics

AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins the statewide vote in Maine and two electoral votes

Democrat Kamala Harris earned a statewide win in Maine, collecting a pair of electoral votes on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

Democrat Kamala Harris earned a statewide win in Maine, collecting a pair of electoral votes on Wednesday. Maine is one of two states that divide their electoral votes with two votes going to the statewide winner and one vote apiece to the winner of each congressional district. The last time a Republican won the statewide vote in Maine was in 1988, when Republican George W. Bush defeated Democrat Michael Dukakis. The Associated Press declared Harris the statewide winner at 4:23 p.m. EST.

