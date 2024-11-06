Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins the District of Columbia

Vice President Kamala Harris won the District of Columbia on Tuesday, securing the capital's three electoral votes
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris won the District of Columbia on Tuesday, securing the capital's three electoral votes. Harris’ win in D.C. is no surprise – the District is a longtime Democratic stronghold whose government repeatedly feuded with Republican Donald Trump when he was the president. Trump has described modern-day Washington as a crime-ridden dystopia, and Republican allies in Congress have threatened to strip D.C. of its limited autonomy. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 10:20 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Here’s what to watch on Election Day in the U.S.
Placeholder Image

AP

Here's what to watch on Election Day in the US
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Brittany Pettersen wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st...8m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Iowa9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring