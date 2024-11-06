Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins New Jersey

Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 electoral votes on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 electoral votes on Tuesday. Harris' victory over Republican Donald Trump continues Democrats' dominance in the state, which has gone with the Democratic candidate for president in every election since 1988. New Jersey Democrats have nearly 1 million more registered voters than Republicans. Trump has ties to New Jersey, including golf clubs across the state. He also operated casinos in the shore resort of Atlantic City, but they ended in bankruptcy. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Yvette Clarke wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 9th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Morgan Griffith wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 9th...4m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 8th...4m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring