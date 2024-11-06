Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins New Hampshire

Vice President Kamala Harris won New Hampshire on Wednesday, continuing the state’s two-decade-long streak of awarding its four electoral votes to Democrats
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris won New Hampshire on Wednesday, continuing the state’s two-decade-long streak of awarding its four electoral votes to Democrats. New Hampshire has backed Democrats in seven of the last eight presidential elections. Harris’ win comes nine months after the Democratic National Committee bypassed New Hampshire as the leadoff presidential primary. It’s the third time that Republican Donald Trump has won New Hampshire’s GOP primary but lost the state in the general election. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 1:16 a.m. EST.

