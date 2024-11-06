Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Minnesota

Vice President Kamala Harris carried Minnesota on Wednesday on a ticket with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, extending a winning streak for Democrats that goes back 52 years
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris carried Minnesota on Wednesday on a ticket with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, extending a winning streak for Democrats that goes back 52 years. In choosing Walz, Harris elevated a Midwestern governor, veteran and union supporter who helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and generous aid to families. No Republican presidential candidate has carried Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972, although Donald Trump came close in 2016 when he fell just 1.5 percentage points short of Hillary Clinton. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 2:47 a.m. EST.

