AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Delaware

Democrat Kamala Harris won Delaware's presidential contest Tuesday, easily defeating Republican Donald Trump
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

Democrat Kamala Harris won Delaware's presidential contest Tuesday, easily defeating Republican Donald Trump. Harris' victory in solid-blue Delaware was a foregone conclusion, given the stranglehold Democrats have held on the state's three electoral votes for decades. The last Republican presidential candidate to win in Delaware was George H.W. Bush in 1988. That's also the last time Delaware voters elected a Republican governor. Delaware's congressional delegation for years has been composed entirely of Democrats, who also control both chambers of the state legislature. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 8:34 p.m. EST.

