Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
AP Race Call: Independent Bernie Sanders wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Vermont

Independent Bernie Sanders won reelection to a fourth term in the U.S. Senate representing Vermont on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Independent Bernie Sanders won reelection to a fourth term in the U.S. Senate representing Vermont on Tuesday. The 83-year-old liberal icon has said that American democracy is in question, and the 2024 election in many ways will be the most consequential in our lifetime. He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020 and this year has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid. The Associated Press declared Sanders the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.

