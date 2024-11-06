Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Utah

Donald Trump won Utah and its six electoral votes on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Donald Trump won Utah and its six electoral votes on Tuesday. The Mountain West state is a rare Republican stronghold that has in past elections only half-heartedly supported Trump, whose brash style and comments about immigrants do not sit right with some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Latter-day Saints, commonly known as Mormons, make up about half of Utah’s 3.4 million residents. A Democratic presidential candidate has not won in Utah since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964. Voters have historically favored moderate Republicans in statewide elections. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Pat Ryan wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 18th...6m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Barry Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 1st...6m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Alma Adams wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 12th...6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring