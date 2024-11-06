National Politics

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania on Wednesday, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in the critical battleground state. Both candidates campaigned vigorously in the state, visiting it more often than any other. Trump won Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes four years after Democrat Joe Biden carried the state, flipping it from Trump's column in 2016 on his way to capturing the "blue wall." No Democrat has won the White House without also winning Pennsylvania since 1948. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 2:24 a.m. EST.

