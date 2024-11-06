Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump won the battleground state of North Carolina on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump won the battleground state of North Carolina on Tuesday. Trump receives the state's 16 electoral votes after defeating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Trump also won the state in 2016 and 2020, but Democrats had been optimistic they could reverse previous outcomes with campaign spending, canvassing and Harris rallies. They also tried to link Trump to embattled Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson. But Trump and running mate JD Vance visited North Carolina often during the fall campaign, pushing a more protectionist economic agenda and promises to crack down on illegal immigration and the southern border. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 11:18 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Why AP called North Carolina for Trump6m ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Trump will rally backers every day until the election in North Carolina, a swing state he...
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Chris Deluzio wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 17th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Richard Neal wins reelection to U.S. House in Massachusetts' 1st...3m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Zach Nunn wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 3rd...4m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring