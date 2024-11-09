National Politics

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Nevada

Former President Donald Trump won Nevada on Saturday, returning the state and its six electoral votes to Republicans for the first time since President George W
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump won Nevada on Saturday, returning the state and its six electoral votes to Republicans for the first time since President George W. Bush carried it in 2004. Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris made multiple campaign stops in the state this year. Most of Nevada's counties are rural and voted heavily for Trump in 2020. But Democrat Joe Biden that year won the two most populous counties of Washoe and Clark, the latter of which includes Las Vegas and three-quarters of the state's residents. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 12:15 a.m. EST.

