Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Missouri

Republican Donald Trump won the reliably conservative state of Missouri on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago

Republican Donald Trump won the reliably conservative state of Missouri on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris. Missouri voters overwhelmingly favored Trump over Democrats in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and he was favored to win again this year. In the past decade, the GOP has become increasingly dominant in Missouri, and Republicans now hold all statewide political offices. Republicans also hold large majorities in both legislative chambers. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:49 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Brittany Pettersen wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st...7m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Iowa8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring