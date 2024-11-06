National Politics

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Michigan

Former President Donald Trump won Michigan on Wednesday, reclaiming the battleground state and its 15 electoral votes for the Republicans after Joe Biden flipped it in 2020 on his way to the White House
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump won Michigan on Wednesday, reclaiming the battleground state and its 15 electoral votes for the Republicans after Joe Biden flipped it in 2020 on his way to the White House. Trump won Michigan in 2016 by just over 10,000 votes, marking the first time a Republican presidential candidate had secured the state in nearly three decades. Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, faced concerns that discontent among Democrats in metro Detroit over the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war could jeopardize her campaign. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 12:54 p.m. EST.

