Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
National Politics

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Kentucky

Former President Donald Trump won Kentucky for the third consecutive election on Tuesday, adding eight electoral votes to his tally
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump won Kentucky for the third consecutive election on Tuesday, adding eight electoral votes to his tally. The Republican nominee for president has won Kentucky in every election since Democrat Bill Clinton carried the Bluegrass State in 1996. Kentucky's most powerful Republican, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, once called Trump "morally responsible" for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. But in a remarkable turnaround, McConnell endorsed Trump's bid to return to the White House. During Trump's term, the two worked together to pass a tax cuts package and to put three conservative justices on the Supreme Court. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Who will replace Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader? It remains deeply uncertain
Placeholder Image

AP

The Latest: Polls close in 6 states as the world awaits results in historic US election10m ago
Placeholder Image

Here’s what to watch on Election Day in the U.S.
Placeholder Image

AP

When polls close in battleground states on Election Day2h ago
The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Byron Donalds wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 19th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Carlos Gimenez wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 28th...6m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Maria Elvira Salazar wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring