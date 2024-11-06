Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Indiana

Republican Donald Trump won the presidential election in Indiana on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

Republican Donald Trump won the presidential election in Indiana on Tuesday. The reliably conservative state, where Republicans have held the governor's office for 20 years, gave Trump its 11 electoral votes over Democrat Kamala Harris. Indiana has been favorable toward Trump in his three races for the White House. In 2016, the year he won the presidency, and again in 2020, Trump took 57% of the Hoosier state vote. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.

