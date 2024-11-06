Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Idaho

Former President Donald Trump won Idaho for the third consecutive election on Tuesday, adding four electoral votes to his tally
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump won Idaho for the third consecutive election on Tuesday, adding four electoral votes to his tally. Idaho is deeply red, and the Republican presidential nominee has carried the state with more than 60% of the vote for the last several elections. The last time a Democratic presidential nominee won Idaho was 60 years ago, when Lyndon Johnson beat Republican Barry Goldwater by a narrow margin of just over 5,300 votes. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 11:00 p.m. EST.

