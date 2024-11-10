National Politics

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Arizona

Donald Trump won Arizona on Saturday, returning the state and its 11 electoral votes to the Republican column after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Donald Trump won Arizona on Saturday, returning the state and its 11 electoral votes to the Republican column after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. The win over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris marks Trump's second in Arizona since 2016. Trump campaigned on border security and the economy, tying Harris to inflation and record illegal border crossings during Biden’s administration. Trump’s victory dims the hopes of Arizona Democrats, who sought to continue their ascendance, which began with the 2018 flip of a longtime GOP-held Senate seat and continued in 2020 and 2022. Biden was the second Democrat to win Arizona in 70 years. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:21 p.m. EST.

